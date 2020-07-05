Myrna (Meyer) Hornback, 82, of Bryant, Arkansas passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020. Myrna was born to Cecilia (Reinert) and Bernard Meyer on August 26, 1937 in Aurora, Illinois.



After graduating from Madonna High School in Aurora, Illinois, Myrna was a homemaker and a loving, caring, and kind mother of two. She enjoyed being a grandma and great grandma and she enjoyed showing off her grandchildren's beautiful pictures to the Evergreen Nursing Home staff. She also loved sharing all her silly, funny, clean jokes that she would remember and tell better than anyone else. There are also many memories from "down home" that will be cherished forever by her children and her nieces and nephews.



Myrna is survived by her children's father, Ronald Hornback of Benton, Arkansas; her son, Timothy (Valerie) Hornback of DeMotte, Indiana, and daughter, Lynn Fuller of Bryant, Arkansas; Four grandchildren and three (plus one on the way) great-grandchildren. Also, her sister-in-law Mary and her loving nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph; brothers, Wayne (Barbara) and Ronald Meyer; daughter-in law, Jolene Hornback; son-in-law, Fred Fuller; and nephew Allan Meyer.



Myrna will be cremated per her wishes and a Memorial Mass will be held on July 11, 2020 at St Cecilia Catholic Church at 1:45 pm in DeMotte, Indiana. Friends and family will visit at the Church at 1 pm. (St. Cecilia requests that those in attendance consider current social distancing measures and wearing face masks).



In lieu of flowers, please consider having Masses said for Myrna.





