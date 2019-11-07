|
Myrtle Crawford, age 86 of Batavia, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with family by her side. She was born to the late Charles Warren and Elsie Warren in Kentland, Indiana on March 15, 1933.
Myrtle attended and boarded the Illinois School of the Deaf, in Jacksonville, Illinois, from the age of 8 until her graduation. In 1955, Myrtle married and settled in Aurora where she lovingly raised her four children and spent most of her life.
It was at the Illinois School of the Deaf where Myrtle's eyes were opened to a world of being able to communicate. Those years were some of her happiest as a child. It was also during this time that she made many of her life-long friends. Myrtle passionately served the deaf community in many ways until the very end of her life.
Myrtle is survived by her four children: Levi (Sandi) Crawford III of Aurora, Janis (Todd) Martin of Batavia, Susan (John) Nunnally of Aurora, and Kimberly (Karl) Tisberger of Plano; her nine grandchildren Jacqueline, Kristen, Kelli, Kenna, John Jr., Lindsay, Jordyn, Alec, Alexis, and nine great-grandchildren.
A service celebrating Myrtle's life will be held at Christ Community Church located at 40W098 Galena Boulevard in Aurora on Saturday, November 16, beginning at 1 pm with an open gathering. At 2 pm there will be a brief service and eulogy given by the children translated in American Sign Language followed by an open gathering until 4 pm.
Myrtle was an avid supporter of her Alma Mater. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Illinois School for the Deaf, 125 W. Webster Avenue, Jacksonville, IL 62650.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019