Myrtle "Myrt" Weber, 88, of Montgomery, IL, formerly of Eagle River, WI, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020, at Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL.She was born April 30, 1932 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Aurora, IL to Ralph and Doris Fauth.She is survived by her children, Glen Weber, Jr. (Karen Plaster) of Plano, TX, John (Kathy) Weber of Shabbona, IL, Tim (Kathleen) Weber of Aurora, IL, Joseph (Christine) Weber of Aurora, IL, Cathy (Tom) Aakeberg of Hinckley, IL, and Karen (LeRoy) Wagner of Oswego, IL, and a brother Thomas (Kathy) Fauth of Elizabeth, CO.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ralph Jr., John, and her sister Barbara, her daughter-in-law Ruth, her husband Glen, and son, Terry.She was cherished and will be missed by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Myrt attended Holy Angels Catholic Grade School and Madonna High School in Aurora, IL. Mom always said how much she enjoyed school at both of these institutions. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Aurora, IL for many years and St. Anne's in Oswego, IL for the past several years.Following many years as a devoted housewife and mother of 7 children, Myrt pursued a career in Real Estate and went on to have a very distinguished career in Aurora. She earned Realtor of the Year honors in 1988 and in 1991 was sworn in as President of the Aurora Board of Realtors.Myrt retired shortly after and with her husband Glen, the love of her life, they moved to Wisconsin's North Woods in Eagle River, WI, where they were to spend many happy years together on the peaceful Squash Lake.Myrt returned to the area after the passing of her husband in 2010 to reunite with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She took up residence until her passing at Wedgewood Manor in Montgomery, IL.She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing cards, reading and all social activities, including figuring out Facebook. She also enjoyed a lively conversation and was always ready with fact checks on an incorrect account of one of the many stories she was part of.We were always amazed with her fact preciseness and sharp mind. We are going to miss her very much.A celebration of mom's life will be held at a later date.Arrangements by DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543-0665. For information 630-554-8484.