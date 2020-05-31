Myrtle Weber
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle "Myrt" Weber, 88, of Montgomery, IL, formerly of Eagle River, WI, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020, at Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL.

She was born April 30, 1932 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Aurora, IL to Ralph and Doris Fauth.

She is survived by her children, Glen Weber, Jr. (Karen Plaster) of Plano, TX, John (Kathy) Weber of Shabbona, IL, Tim (Kathleen) Weber of Aurora, IL, Joseph (Christine) Weber of Aurora, IL, Cathy (Tom) Aakeberg of Hinckley, IL, and Karen (LeRoy) Wagner of Oswego, IL, and a brother Thomas (Kathy) Fauth of Elizabeth, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ralph Jr., John, and her sister Barbara, her daughter-in-law Ruth, her husband Glen, and son, Terry.

She was cherished and will be missed by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Myrt attended Holy Angels Catholic Grade School and Madonna High School in Aurora, IL. Mom always said how much she enjoyed school at both of these institutions. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Aurora, IL for many years and St. Anne's in Oswego, IL for the past several years.

Following many years as a devoted housewife and mother of 7 children, Myrt pursued a career in Real Estate and went on to have a very distinguished career in Aurora. She earned Realtor of the Year honors in 1988 and in 1991 was sworn in as President of the Aurora Board of Realtors.

Myrt retired shortly after and with her husband Glen, the love of her life, they moved to Wisconsin's North Woods in Eagle River, WI, where they were to spend many happy years together on the peaceful Squash Lake.

Myrt returned to the area after the passing of her husband in 2010 to reunite with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She took up residence until her passing at Wedgewood Manor in Montgomery, IL.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing cards, reading and all social activities, including figuring out Facebook. She also enjoyed a lively conversation and was always ready with fact checks on an incorrect account of one of the many stories she was part of.

We were always amazed with her fact preciseness and sharp mind. We are going to miss her very much.

A celebration of mom's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543-0665. For information 630-554-8484.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved