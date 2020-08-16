1/1
Nancy C. Clark
1940 - 2020
Nancy C. Clark, age 80, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Symphony at The Tillers in Oswego, IL. She was born on February 24, 1940 in Farmington, IL, the daughter of Paul and Mable (Diefendorf) Hick.

Nancy was united in marriage on November 24, 1979 to Mr. Dean Clark and they spent the next 40 years happily together. She was self-employed for many years as a beautician. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her three children, Deborah Galfano of North Aurora, IL, Michael (Lori) Steht of Fishers, IN, and Christine Steht, of Aurora, IL; her two stepchildren, Todd N. Clark of North Aurora, IL and Nicole J. Clark of North Aurora, IL; her nine grandchildren and her 19 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Janice LeBouef of Sycamore, IL, James (Kay) Hick of Aurora, CO, Barbara Hick of Hot Springs, AR, and Thomas (Rita) Hick of Sun City, AZ; her many nieces and nephews; as well as her dog companions, Dusty and Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mable Hick.

A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders officiating. Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the hour service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, (630) 553-7611, or

www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
