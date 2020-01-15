|
|
Nancy E. Thom, 86 of Oswego, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center. She was born August 29, 1933 in Aurora, daughter of Norman and Mildred (Highley) Thacker. Nancy grew up with David Thom on the East side of Aurora. They were married for over 50 years. Nancy was a great pianist and accompanied for the Aurora Jr. Women's Club Chorus and numerous plays for the Prairiefest Players. She was also involved in The Children's Dental Service, The Child Welfare Society, The Oswego Women's Civic Club and Easter Seals. Nancy also enjoyed time as a real Estate agent and her service to the Oswego School Board, serving as President at one time. She was the better half of D & N Trucking which she ran with her husband David.
She is survived by her children, 1 son, Chip (Jo), and 2 daughters, Sue (Kent) Becker, and Lisa Tram. 8 grandchildren, Jeff Schmid, Dan (Jordan), Brian (Crystal), Matt, Amy Thom, Jen (Ed) Seal, Andrew Tram and Cathy (Sam) Best and special friend, Nancy Reynolds. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband David, 1 son, Tim, 1 daughter Becky, 1 brother, Bill Thacker and 1 son in law, Jim Tram.
Family will be receiving guests Friday January 17, 2020 from 1pm until time of Celebration of Life at 5pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Donations to The , 225 Michigan Ave, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601 appreciated. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 15, 2020