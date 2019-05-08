|
Sioux Falls, SD ~ Nancy Ellen Andrews, 79, formerly of Aurora, IL, died on May 4, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be Friday, May 10 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. More information is available at www.georgeboom.com. Nancy is survived by her husband, Gerald F. Andrews of Sioux Falls, SD; Gerald's six children, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother, Richard Heiman of Orlando, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marjorie Heiman; and two brothers, Robert and Dale Heiman.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 8, 2019