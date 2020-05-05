It is with great sadness we share the passing of Nancy G Swann, 86 of Oswego, IL. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and made the best Sour Cream Coffeecake in the world!
Nancy was proceeded in death by her loving husband, James M Swann in 1986, her daughter Teresa Secor (2014), son in law John L Hamling (2012) and grandson Vincent Hamling (1982). Her parents, Edith & Walker Gorham, brothers Donald and Charles, brother in law Ron Reid. Her in laws, James S & Mary Swann, Richard & Patricia Swann, Dennis Swann and Vincent Swann.
She leaves to cherish her memory her 9 surviving children Mary Klein, Nancy (Bob) Wyman, Colleen Hamling, Sharon (Dave) Rygh, James A (Aimee), Gina (Jon) Suman, Maureen (Randy) Moore, Richard (Kim) and Kevin (Kathy). Her grandchildren John C (Lily) Hamling, Lindsay (Josh) Murphy, Mike Hamling, Tony Secor, Matt Klein, Leah (Doug) Bohr, Nathan Rygh, Luke (Barb) Rygh, Danny (Christina) Rygh , Bobbi Tuesday Elder, Sam Suman, Katie Suman, Randy Moore Jr, Kelly (Mike) Gossett, Andrew (Erin) Swann, Amanda (Lanette) Swann, Adam, Aaron & Aiden Swann, Baillie, Kenna and Kettly Swann. Great grandchildren Ryan & Raegan Swann, Ben, Evan & Ellie Bohr, Huck Hamling, Kylie Murphy, Jensen Harrigal, Michael Gossett Jr, June Rygh, Archer Rygh, and #10, Baby Murphy, due in August. Also her loving sister Kathy Reid, sisters in law, Mary Swann, Denise Gorham, Renee Householder, Gladys Gorham, brother in law Terry (Laurie) Swann, and many nieces and nephews.
Nana loved her family deeply, and was loved just as deeply by her family. She will be truly missed, her family finds peace in that she will be reunited with her loved ones in Heaven.
Her family would like to Thank all the Doctors and Nurses who so lovingly cared for her at Copley Hospital, Tiller's and Devine Hospice.
Donations can be made to Copley Hospital Waterford Center.
There will a be a private family service on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Burial will follow at Annunciation Cemetery in Aurora, IL. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Beacon News on May 5, 2020.