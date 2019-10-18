|
|
Nancy Jean Poquette (Coleman) of Lake Holiday, Illinois, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Nancy was born on September 22, 1958 at the American Embassy in Rabat Morocco, North Africa, to Norman and Shirley Coleman. Growing up, she traveled the world, following her father's Navy career.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Poquette, of which she spent her last 27 years. Her brother Rick (Patti) Coleman, her estranged sister, Jackie Brooking, and many nieces and nephews. Nancy enjoyed many years of employment with the East Aurora School District, at East Aurora High School. She had a love for her fur babies and always took in any that she could help. She also enjoyed gardening and planting flowers.
She is preceded in death by both her mother and father.
Special thanks to the staff at Devine Hospice, to the few very special nurses who went the extra mile to help take care of her at Willow Crest Pavillion, and to her niece, Christine Grazzini, for their loving care until the very end.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019