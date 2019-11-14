|
|
Nancy Jean Ransford passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1934 to Charles and Helen (Fuquey) Carlson. She married Richard C. Ransford Sr. on June 20, 1953. They were married 40 years until his death in 1993.
She was known as the energizer grandma and while her health permitted she loved to travel, go out to dinner and spend time with her extended family.
Nancy was a lifelong and active member of Genesis Community Church (formally known as First United Presbyterian) where she was baptized and married. Her fellow members were a second family and she cherished time spent in worship and fellowship with them.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Michele (Paul) Odean, daughter and devoted care giver Lisa (Daniel) Schweisthal, son Richard C. (Sheri) Ransford Jr.; the grandchildren that were her pride and joy, grandsons Donald (fiancé Shelley), Michael (fiancé Nadia), Joseph (Lauren) Schweisthal and granddaughters Shannon and Bridget Ransford.
Additional survivors include her sisters; Patricia McDonald, Wanda Brown, Jackie (Denny) VanCleve, Gail (Jeffrey) Anderson; brothers Ronald (Susan) and Bradley Carlson; sister in law Sharon Holzkopf; brothers in law David and Dennis (Patricia) Ransford and her many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Richard Ransford; daughter Linda Velasquez; her parents Charles and Helen Carlson; in laws Cecil and Edna (Ode) Ransford; paternal grandparents Herman, Jennie and Esther Carlson; maternal grandparents Wesley and Grace (McClure) Fuquey; brothers in law Donald McDonald, Bobby Brown, Elmer Holzkopf and sister in law Elaine Ransford.
Nancy will be remembered with a memorial service at Genesis Community Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Pastor Jeff Barrett officiating.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019