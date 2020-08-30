1/
Nancy Lavoy
Lavoy, Nancy (née Olson) Aurora, IL/Clinton, WI passed away after a brief illness.

Nancy was the daughter of Virgil and Gladys (Rees) Olson. She graduated from Clinton High School and Milton College with a degree in Music Education. In her early career she taught music to middle school and Headstart children. In later years she worked in a variety of administrative positions with firms in Aurora and Chicago.

Nancy is survived by her sister Natalie, sisters-in-law Carla and Jesse, brothers Neil and Nevin, nephews Michael and Brian, niece Kelsey and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and several close friends.

We will miss her quiet reflection and easy laughter as she enjoyed sharing in the humor of our daily lives. Nancy tried to live a good life one day at a time.

According to her wishes there will be no formal service.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
