Nancy Rose Berns, age 76, of Blue Ridge, GA passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1944 in Aurora, IL to the late William White and Muriel Wiler White. Nancy was the former owner of Sugar Creek Farms and Hampton Square Properties in Blue Ridge, GA. She was also a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Preceding her in death is her loving husband, Glenn Phillip Berns, son, Joseph Berns, brother, William "Bud" White, and sister, Carole Sandefur.
Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Allison Berns of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter, Deborah Lipinski of Warrenville, IL; four grandchildren, Michael McGrath, Jeffrey McGrath, Jordan Berns and Dan Berns; five great-grandchildren, Hunter McGrath, Hudson McGrath, Henry McGrath, Cameron McGrath and Jordan Ann Berns.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1001 North Center Avenue, Plano, IL. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Township Cemetery, in Plano, IL.
Friends may visit from 2:00 until 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 552-7211.