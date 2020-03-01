Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map

Nancy Tinsley

Nancy Tinsley Obituary
Nancy Tinsley nee Clark, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday February 26, 2020.

She was born October 9, 1951 in Galesburg, IL, daughter of the late Gerald and Georgia Clark.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Tinsley; daughters, Kimberly (Philip) Schmidt, Jamie (Patrick) Weimer, Theresa Tinsley; grandmother of Janessa, Philip, Jaydin, and Taylor.

Nancy retired from Western Electric and was an avid bowler.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1 PM until time of service 6 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020
