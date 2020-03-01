|
Nancy Tinsley nee Clark, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday February 26, 2020.
She was born October 9, 1951 in Galesburg, IL, daughter of the late Gerald and Georgia Clark.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Tinsley; daughters, Kimberly (Philip) Schmidt, Jamie (Patrick) Weimer, Theresa Tinsley; grandmother of Janessa, Philip, Jaydin, and Taylor.
Nancy retired from Western Electric and was an avid bowler.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1 PM until time of service 6 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020