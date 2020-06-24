Nanette Tucker, age 51 of Aurora, IL passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born December 30, 1968 in Aurora, IL to Maple (Jenkins) Tucker and Robert (RJ) Echols.



Nanette was a 1987 graduate of East Aurora H.S. She had an infectious laugh and was always known to be the life of the party, especially if House Music or her favorite artist, Stevie B, was playing on the radio. She cherished her time as a member of the hometown, legendary AC Rockers Breakdance Crew (AC Rockettes Division).



She had an infectious laugh, loved to have fun, enjoyed basketball, spades, and embraced various cultures, especially Mexican and Puerto Rican. She is remembered as a loving caretaker and desired to open a daycare to expand her work with children. She is deeply missed.







She is survived by her children, twins - Jessie and Jessica, Jalisa, and Justice; grandchildren, Marlee Wade, Dehlani Rayford, Antonio Hollins, Jr., and Dehlilah Rayford; brother, Tommy (Sandra) Jenkins; sisters, her twin – Jeanette (Darryl), Monica (Anthony), Carisa, Carita, Ella Mosby, and other siblings; nephew, Jonathan Chatman; cousin Robin Jackson; close friend – mother of her godchildren, Candace Ruud; godchildren, Anthony Edwards, Jr. and Aviyanna Edwards; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she absolutely loved and adored.







She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ava Hollins; her mother, Maple Jenkins Tucker; sister, Gloria Jean Jenkins Collins; brother, Leonard Levon Jenkins; and a special cousin who was like a brother, Eugene Warren.







The family acknowledges her "Day-1" childhood friends whose families she cherished as her own: The Sosa and Cotts families; the Vargas, Corral, Valencia families, and others.







Family will receive friends from 2PM to 3:30PM at James Funeral Service, Aurora, IL. Due to current restrictions, attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at paypal.me/MochaEnterprises.



A private memorial will be held at 3:30 PM and may be viewed on Live via a virtual service on the James Funeral Service's Facebook page.





