Naomi "Sis" Evelyn Harker, 93, formerly of North Aurora, passed away peacefully Monday June 29, 2020. She was born November 23, 1926 in Aurora the daughter of the late Tracy and Ruth Johnson. At the age of 12, she lost her mother, who died giving birth to her twin sisters, Ann and Elizabeth, and went to live with her uncle Earl Oyen, whose wife was also named Ruth.
Sis married Robert "Bob" Harker on February 1, 1946. They raised their family and farmed in the Elburn area 23 years, before moving to North Aurora where they lived for most of their 69 years together. Active in her local homemaker's club, Sis could always be found with a big smile on her face whether she was making something or helping someone. Sis and Bob were always on the go, making memories and friends wherever they went: Couple's club adventures, antique shows and tractor pulls, Bluegrass concerts, Cheese Days and any festival that was within a day trip away. They were staples in the Kane County Kar Klub, frequently seen in area parades in their Model A and Model T Fords sporting vintage hats as they waved to the crowd, and they were founding members at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Aurora. Her family loved doing crafts with her and playing Uno and were always entertained by her gift-wrap that was environmentally conscious long before its time: Used paper or plastic shopping bags either stapled closed or tied in a knot! Everyone will miss her eagerness to lend a hand or an ear; her overflowing love, kindness and generosity; her unwavering faith, patience and support; and her big hugs and sweet smile.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Christopherson of Millington, IL; son-in-law, Larry Eakins of Monroe, WI; grandchildren, Vicki (Bernie) Holst of Franklin Lakes, NJ, Matt (Sheri) Eakins of Evansville, WI and Derrick (Stefani) Harker of Montgomery, IL; great-grandchildren, Nadia and Mason Eakins, Nils and Sylvia Holst, and Alexcia and Nathan Harker; and many beloved extended relatives and friends.
Sis was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Tracy Johnson Jr.; her son, Dwayne Harker; her husband, Bob; her cousin, Lois Dunlop, who was like a sister to her; and, most recently, her daughter, Linda Eakins. We are comforted to know she is reunited with them and other loved ones in Heaven.
Family and friends will meet, in accordance with regulations regarding gatherings during Coronavirus, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at River Hills Memorial Park for a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Ave., Aurora, IL 60506.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com
. 630-897-9291