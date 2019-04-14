Nathan A. "Nate" Turner, age 19, passed away unexpectedly in Arizona, leaving his darkness behind and finding the light of his Savior, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.He was born May 23, 1999, in Geneva, to proud parents Michael and Christine (Hankes) Turner.He is survived by his parents, Michael and Christine Turner; his sister: Angela Turner; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a close family of friends.Nate is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Raymond and Shirley Hankes, paternal grandparents, Norman L. Turner and William and JoAnn Assell; one uncle, Robert Hankes, and one sister, Michelle Turner.Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. Additional visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, from 10-10:45 a.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 180 S. Russell Ave, Aurora, IL, with a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Nate's name. Contributions may be made directly to the or you make your check to "Conley Outreach" with Nate's name in the memo, and mail in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary