Neal David Fichtel, 92, of Aurora, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 25, 1927 in Aurora, IL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirlee Fichtel; children Dave (Lynn) Fichtel, Julie (Joe) Chivari, Kathy (Ray) Rehberg, Tim (Jeannie) Fichtel, Ellen (Greg) Peters, and Amy (Steve) Schwartz. Sisters Marilyn (Bob) Robinson, Pat (Ray) Churchill and Cher (Florent) Vervaet. Grandchildren Melissa Rehberg, Chad (Erin) Rehberg, Jessica (Ryan) Crabbe, Elizabeth (Michael) Hafertepe, Scott Peters, Emilee (Tim) Dennelly, Anne (Brian) Popek, Stacey Fichtel (Stephen Taylor), Rebecca (Matt) Johnson, Sean Fichtel, Mark Peters, Ethan Chivari, Christopher Fichtel, Neal Schwartz, and Will Schwartz. Great-grandchildren Caden and Harrison Rehberg, Finlay and Quinn Hafertepe and Brooklyn Dennelly.
Neal was a 1945 graduate of Marmion Academy, Navy veteran and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he played basketball from 1947-1951. In 1952, he returned to Marmion as a teacher and coach. His tenure at Marmion was 48 years of service, the longest tenure of a lay teacher at the academy, which included 33 years as the Athletic Director. In 1998 the football field at Marmion Academy was named Fichtel Field in his honor. After his retirement, Neal and Shirlee spent much of their time as spectators at their grandkids extra-curricular activities. Family, friends, faith and service were most important to him. Neal was referred to as a, "Humble man of immense character and integrity."
Neal was a member of Annunciation parish for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by son Christopher Scott Fichtel; parents Cornelius and Euphemia Fichtel.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Annunciation Church. Right Reverend Abbot Vincent Bataille, OSB and Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB will concelebrate the Mass with interment at Marywood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Neal's family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marmion Academy Athletic Department or Annunciation School.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 14, 2019