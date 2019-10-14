Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Fichtel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal David Fichtel


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neal David Fichtel Obituary
Neal David Fichtel, 92, of Aurora, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 25, 1927 in Aurora, IL.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirlee Fichtel; children Dave (Lynn) Fichtel, Julie (Joe) Chivari, Kathy (Ray) Rehberg, Tim (Jeannie) Fichtel, Ellen (Greg) Peters, and Amy (Steve) Schwartz. Sisters Marilyn (Bob) Robinson, Pat (Ray) Churchill and Cher (Florent) Vervaet. Grandchildren Melissa Rehberg, Chad (Erin) Rehberg, Jessica (Ryan) Crabbe, Elizabeth (Michael) Hafertepe, Scott Peters, Emilee (Tim) Dennelly, Anne (Brian) Popek, Stacey Fichtel (Stephen Taylor), Rebecca (Matt) Johnson, Sean Fichtel, Mark Peters, Ethan Chivari, Christopher Fichtel, Neal Schwartz, and Will Schwartz. Great-grandchildren Caden and Harrison Rehberg, Finlay and Quinn Hafertepe and Brooklyn Dennelly.

Neal was a 1945 graduate of Marmion Academy, Navy veteran and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he played basketball from 1947-1951. In 1952, he returned to Marmion as a teacher and coach. His tenure at Marmion was 48 years of service, the longest tenure of a lay teacher at the academy, which included 33 years as the Athletic Director. In 1998 the football field at Marmion Academy was named Fichtel Field in his honor. After his retirement, Neal and Shirlee spent much of their time as spectators at their grandkids extra-curricular activities. Family, friends, faith and service were most important to him. Neal was referred to as a, "Humble man of immense character and integrity."

Neal was a member of Annunciation parish for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by son Christopher Scott Fichtel; parents Cornelius and Euphemia Fichtel.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Annunciation Church. Right Reverend Abbot Vincent Bataille, OSB and Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB will concelebrate the Mass with interment at Marywood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Neal's family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marmion Academy Athletic Department or Annunciation School.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now