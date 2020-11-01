Nelson Leon Law, 78, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Harrisburg, Illinois. He was born February 1, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois to the late Dean and Gladys (Nelson) Law. Nelson was a United States Marine veteran and a member of the New Horizon Church of God in Gassville. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn Law; a son, Thomas Law; a brother, Rudy Law and a grandson, Shawn Law.



Nelson is survived by one son, Chad Law of Carrier Mills, Illinois; a brother, Walter D. Law of Oswego, Illinois; a sister, Elizabeth Law of Naperville, Illinois; a granddaughter, Skyler Law of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a Grandson, Hunter Law of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a daughter-in-law, Laura Law of Mountain Home, Arkansas and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Family will also receive guests on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538.



Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, Illinois.



Due to current restrictions masks are required as well as social distancing.





