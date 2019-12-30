|
Nilda Rosa Cardona, 88, of Woodridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Woodridge. She was born on August 12, 1931 in Coamo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Florencio Rodriguez and Anna Mercedes Correa.
Nilda was a stay at home mother who loved spending time with her family, whether it was cooking for them or playing games with them.
Survivors include her daughters, Mildred Cardona and Wanda Cardona; her grandchildren, Jose Cardona III, Daniel Cardona and Jacqueline Cardona and her daughter-in-law, Reyna Cardona.
Nilda was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Felipe Cardona, Sr.; her son, Jose Cardona, Jr. and her daughter, Wilma Cardona.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. She will be lying-in-state on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until the Mass time of 10 A.M. at St. Mary's Church, 430 E. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 30, 2019