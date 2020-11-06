Norma Elizabeth Popp, age 68, of Oswego, IL, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020 at her home. She was born November 21, 1951 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Louis and Veronica nee Bollen Popp.She was a graduate of East Aurora High School and later attended the prestigious John Louis Beauty School, where she graduated at the top of her class. She later hung up her scissors and perm rods to become one of the first female brakeman on the Burlington-Northern Railroad where she would boast "Not one train derailed on my watch!" Norma also worked as a conductor for the Aurora Metra commuter line and performed custodial work for School District 204. In her spare time she loved to cook and bake and loved to hunt for a new recipe to try. She was an avid note taker and wrote notes on everything. Her handwriting was admired by many. Her dogs were her "babies" and passion in life. She cared for them and loved them immensely. They brought the most joy and happiness in her life. Although she suffered with MS on a daily basis, she never complained, no matter how bad she was feeling. She never wanted to burden anyone with her condition. As difficult as life was for her the last several years, she persevered and got by as she was one tough lady.Norma was a very loving, kind and caring sister,sister in law, aunt and great aunt. She lived her life with the hope of making others in her life happier.She is survived by her bothers John, Lou (Marian), Gary (Linda) , Ronald, nieces and nephews Deidre (Morgan), Louis Michael (Corrine), Jarred, Jessica, Samantha (Jon), Alex, Ronnie (Christina) , Max, Ben, great nieces and nephews Tessa Rose , Brooke, Lincoln, Aubri, Jaxon, Johanna, Joey and her "babies" Griz and Sadie.She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Veronica, Aunt Mary and Uncle "Booby", who lived next door throughout her childhood, several other aunts and uncles and her loving doggies Hoshi, Ferocious and Smudge.Cremation has been performed in accordance to Norma's wishes. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome