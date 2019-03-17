Norma Jean( Schultz) Abraham, of Yorkville ,Illinois entered Heaven's Gate On March 14th, 2019.She was born September 30,1931 to Fredrick Schultz and Helen Clark .She is survived by: her sister, Sharon (Osias) Dutdut ,and a brother, Alton Schultz; grandchildren: Jennifer Pupa, Rachel(Ryan French), Jessica (Jason) Diebold, Laura Scott and Derrick Scott; great grandchildren: Johnny, Alexsandra ,Morgan ,Avery, Ethan, Sophie, Addison and Etta. Precious aunt to Jacquelyn Dutdut , Stephanie Dutdut, Michael (Jen) Dutdut; great aunt to: Kirin, Timmy, Lizzy, Thomas, Bella ,Andrew ,and Landon as well as many nephews and nieces.Norma enjoyed her small acreage in Minooka, Illinois for many years and worked as a secretary, switchboard operator and clerical assistant, and a beautician in her youth. She was a woman of faith, endurance and strength. She was always there to reach out and help others. Her family and her faith were the focus of her happiness and joy. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her so much.She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Gerald Lance Scott; brothers, Fred, Charles, James and her sister, Joy. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, Illinois 60538 630-897-1196Graveside services will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego, IL www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary