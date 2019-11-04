Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Normalee Viola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Normalee M. Viola


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Normalee M. Viola Obituary
Normalee M. Viola, 91, of Aurora, IL passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019 at Alden of Waterford. She was born June 10, 1928 in Aurora, IL.

She is survived by her two daughters Marilee Viola of Naperville, IL and Michele Viola of Aurora, IL; her niece Kathleen (David) Jenkins of Oswego, IL; two nephews Gregory and BrianViola; her brother in law Donald (Donna) Viola of Redmond, OR and her sister-in-law Evelyn Makris of Oakbrook, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas Viola; her niece Tracey Griffin; her nephew Kenneth Evans; her parents Esther and Fred Jennijahn; and her sister Shirley Evans.

Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:30am to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00am. Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm with a liturgical wake service at 4:30pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Normalee's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Normalee's memory to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church or the .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Normalee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now