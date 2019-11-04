|
|
Normalee M. Viola, 91, of Aurora, IL passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019 at Alden of Waterford. She was born June 10, 1928 in Aurora, IL.
She is survived by her two daughters Marilee Viola of Naperville, IL and Michele Viola of Aurora, IL; her niece Kathleen (David) Jenkins of Oswego, IL; two nephews Gregory and BrianViola; her brother in law Donald (Donna) Viola of Redmond, OR and her sister-in-law Evelyn Makris of Oakbrook, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas Viola; her niece Tracey Griffin; her nephew Kenneth Evans; her parents Esther and Fred Jennijahn; and her sister Shirley Evans.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:30am to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00am. Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm with a liturgical wake service at 4:30pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Normalee's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Normalee's memory to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church or the .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019