1/
Norman B. Herrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Benton Herrington, 67, of Yorkville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Norm was born October 8, 1953, in Aurora to Norman and Marjorie (Clayton) Herrington. He graduated from East Aurora High School in 1972. He retired in 2002 after 30 years at Caterpillar Tractor Co.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, LeAnne (nee Anderson); sons, Adam of Yorkville; Joel (Sara) of Aurora; and Mark of Yorkville; four granddaughters, Emma and Arya Herrington, and Kalie and Isabella Gabrys, all of Aurora. He is also survived by his sister, Lisa (Greg) Palmer of Palatine; niece, Kate (Jon) Cramer of Hoffman Estates; and nephew, Bradley (Patricia Brandys) Palmer of Schaumburg, who only knew him as "Uncle Zuke" because of all the zucchini he grew in his garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beth Ann Leigh.

His favorite things to do were gardening, genealogy, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, whom he adored. He attended Orchard Valley Community Church in Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

The family would like to thank Dr. Farah Hussain, Shruti Parekh, PA, Dr. John Karesh, and the whole Cardiology team at Advocate Dreyer Medical Clinic for their excellent care of Norm during this time.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

For online condolences and updated service information visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved