Norman Benton Herrington, 67, of Yorkville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Norm was born October 8, 1953, in Aurora to Norman and Marjorie (Clayton) Herrington. He graduated from East Aurora High School in 1972. He retired in 2002 after 30 years at Caterpillar Tractor Co.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, LeAnne (nee Anderson); sons, Adam of Yorkville; Joel (Sara) of Aurora; and Mark of Yorkville; four granddaughters, Emma and Arya Herrington, and Kalie and Isabella Gabrys, all of Aurora. He is also survived by his sister, Lisa (Greg) Palmer of Palatine; niece, Kate (Jon) Cramer of Hoffman Estates; and nephew, Bradley (Patricia Brandys) Palmer of Schaumburg, who only knew him as "Uncle Zuke" because of all the zucchini he grew in his garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beth Ann Leigh.
His favorite things to do were gardening, genealogy, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, whom he adored. He attended Orchard Valley Community Church in Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.
The family would like to thank Dr. Farah Hussain, Shruti Parekh, PA, Dr. John Karesh, and the whole Cardiology team at Advocate Dreyer Medical Clinic for their excellent care of Norm during this time.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
