Norman Kuhman, 81, of Sandwich, IL passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home. He was born November 30, 1937 in Albion, IL, the son of Fredrick and Eileen (Briggs) Kuhman. Norm was a proud member of the US Army. His adventurous spirit led him to many careers in his lifetime including, owner and publisher of The Illiana Shopper and finally Q-Man Services. He was an active member of many ministries at his church in Yorkville.



He is survived by his wife, Ellie Gentile; his children, Tammy (Danny) Minter, Ronald Kuhman, Noell (Jim) Quine, and Aaron Kuhman; his step daughter, Mary (Jason) Wood; numerous grandchildren; brother Forest (Carole) Kuhman; twin sisters, Mary (Steve) Kapernekas and Rosie (Don) Burton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eugene "Butch" Kuhman.



Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville, IL, with Pastor Mark Gregory officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the according to Norm's wishes. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to, www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



