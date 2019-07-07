Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ
Yorkville, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ
Yorkville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Kuhman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Kuhman


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Kuhman Obituary
Norman Kuhman, 81, of Sandwich, IL passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home. He was born November 30, 1937 in Albion, IL, the son of Fredrick and Eileen (Briggs) Kuhman. Norm was a proud member of the US Army. His adventurous spirit led him to many careers in his lifetime including, owner and publisher of The Illiana Shopper and finally Q-Man Services. He was an active member of many ministries at his church in Yorkville.

He is survived by his wife, Ellie Gentile; his children, Tammy (Danny) Minter, Ronald Kuhman, Noell (Jim) Quine, and Aaron Kuhman; his step daughter, Mary (Jason) Wood; numerous grandchildren; brother Forest (Carole) Kuhman; twin sisters, Mary (Steve) Kapernekas and Rosie (Don) Burton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eugene "Butch" Kuhman.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville, IL, with Pastor Mark Gregory officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the according to Norm's wishes. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to, www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 Rt. 34 W ~ PO Box 404 in Somonauk, IL 60552 815-498-2363
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.