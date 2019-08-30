|
Norman Louis Titiner, passed away on August 28, 2019. He was born August 19, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Reba (Dogole) and Samuel Titiner. Loving husband of Joy (Snitman) Titiner and loving father of Steven (Beth), Jodi, and Gary (Martha). Cherished grandfather of Aaron, David, Elise and Sophia. Brother of Ruth (Richard) Block and brother-in-law of Lynne (the late Gerald) Sobel. Uncle to Jeffrey (Helen) Sobel, Rhonda (Richard) Robbins, Robert (Dore) Sobel and Jeffrey and Sandra Block.
Norman was raised in Philadelphia and gave up college and a medical scholarship at Temple University to follow his passion and calling: retail sales. He worked in various locations in Pennsylvania for several years.
In 1959, without knowing anyone in Chicago, he moved here and started working at Goldblatt's. He eventually became the lamp, art and carpet buyer and traveled the world for acquisitions. His greatest acquisition occurred after meeting Joy Snitman, a co-worker in the Advertising department. Two weeks and three proposals later, they were engaged.
They were married on February 19, 1961 at the Drake Hotel. 11 months later Steven was born, Jodi followed in 1965. Gary was the last to join the family in 1968.
In 1966, without any knowledge of Aurora, Norman and a partner opened their first carpet store, Carpetville, on Lake Street. He soon bought out his partner and ran the store, later with Gary, all over the western suburbs.
The family moved to Aurora in 1974 and Norman and Joy have spent the last 45 years as proud residents. Norman loved Aurora. He would do anything to promote it and did for all the years he lived here. His years working with Mayor David Pierce were some of his most cherished memories. Even in his last days, he kept telling Steven about the plans he had for his city.
His wife and children have many happy memories of time spent at Oak Street Beach, ice skating, Lincoln Park Zoo and the Museum of Science and Industry. He couldn't have been more proud of the educational achievements of his children and grandchildren, since to him, nothing was more important than learning and being curious.
Funeral Friday 11 AM at Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave, Lombard, Il 60148. Interment at 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Congregation Etz Chaim Educational Fund, or the charity of you choice would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2019