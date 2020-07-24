So saddened by this news. He lived a wonderful life and will be missed greatly by many. Just seeing or thinking about Olaf put a smile on your face. He Always had a kind word to say and a hug for the kids. Our girls would see him come home from work and go running to him!! Forever grateful for that! Thoughts and prayers to the family.

Love, Scott and Jackie Eckstein.

