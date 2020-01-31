|
|
Olga Hynes, 101, of Aurora passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1918 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Louis and Olga (Pesic) Howard. She married James Hynes on July 5, 1940. Olga worked in the food industry for much of her life owning various restaurants with her husband Jim. She later managed deli departments at local Jewel Foods stores. She enjoyed traveling, particularly to Northern Wisconsin. She also loved cooking and watching the Food Network and trying to keep up with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Carole Rahn of Aurora, IL and Marilyn (Ron) Pansing of Geneva, IL; grandchildren, Dana Vandenboom of Eagle River, WI, Stacey Masch of Milliken, CO, Bryan Pansing of Denver, CO and Cory Pansing of Charlotte, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Bill (the late Helen) Howard. Family will be receiving guests on Monday; February 3, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, IL. For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 31, 2020