Olive M. Mathewson, age 86, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oswego, IL. She was born September 15, 1933 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frank and Josephine nee Peterlin Kuhn.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Robert Mathewson of Oswego, IL, sons Christopher (Lesa) Mathewson, Eric (Denise) Mathewson, grandchildren Ryan (Mary) Mathewson, Brock Mathewson, sisters Joan (Daryl) Harmon, Maryjean (Robert) Small, Joanne (Raymond) Faltin, Patt (Tom) Bockman, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank Kuhn.
Olive graduated from Western IL University with a degree in Home Economics. She taught at Pekin High School, Pekin, IL and in 1964 moved to Oswego. For many years she was a substitute teacher at Oswego School District. She was a member of the Oswego Women's Club, loved to golf at Cedardell Golf Club and was an avid snow skier. She also enjoyed oil painting. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the , 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Oswego Township Cemetery. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 27, 2019