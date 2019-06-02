Opal M. Hartman, 103, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born October 9, 1915 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Louis A. and Frances E. (McCoy) Dailey. Opal was a lifelong resident of Aurora, with brief sojourns in Big Rock and Oswego. A long-time employee of Block and Kuhls and then Carson Pirie & Scott, she was the manager of the shoe department. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aurora for over eighty years and attended chapel daily at her home at Jennings Terrace. Opal was a voracious reader. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and visited Ireland four times. Her memory of her early youth was sharp. She often recounted detailed anecdotes of early Aurora and its people. When Opal turned 100 she was asked her secret to long life and responded "coffee and chocolate" and then added "laughter and friendship." Opal was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Fred E. Hartman in 1973, who she wed in 1937; her three brothers, Lewis, Fred and John Dailey; her sister, Florence (Dailey) Ehrmann; her grandson, Peter D. Hartman and great grandson, David Benifiel. Survivors include her three children, Richard (Pauline) Hartman, Susan Glenn and Douglas (Kristine) Hartman; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; eleven nieces and nephews and many friends. Opal's family extends their gratitude to the dedicated and caring staffs at Jennings Terrace and Suncrest Hospice for helping make her last years comfortable and fulfilling. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 420 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506 or to Jennings Terrace, 275 S. LaSalle St., Aurora, IL 60505. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel. com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary