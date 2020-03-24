Home

Ora J. Bannister

Ora "June" Bannister, 94, of Somonauk, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center in Shabbona, IL. She was born June 21, 1925 in Leland, IL the daughter of Homer and Vida (Casey) Meyer. She married Russell O. Bannister on August 11, 1945 in DeKalb, IL. June was a member of The Federated Church in Sandwich, IL for many years. June and Russell operated the Tastee Freeze Drive-in in Sandwich, IL from 1956 to 1966. She worked at CTS Knights in Sandwich and volunteered at Sandwich Opera House. June loved her garden and was well known for her flowers. She enjoyed baking and sewing quilts. June was a kind- and warm-hearted person. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Bannister of Sandwich, IL, and Iris Steinhoff of Somonauk, IL; one son, Richard (Sharon) Bannister of Glen Ellyn, IL; four grandchildren, David (IvyJean) Steinhoff, Diane (Thomas) Haggart, Roger (Lisa) Bannister, and Alan (Jessica) Bannister; five great grandchildren, Savannah, Adalyn, Reilly, River, and Brandon; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Russell, one son-in-law, Jack Steinoff, and her eight siblings.

Private family funeral service will be held at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Federated Church in Sandwich or to the . For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 Rt 34 W ~ PO Box 404 in Somonauk, IL 60552 815-498-2363
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 24, 2020
