Oralene Jones (nee Smith), age 88, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born on April 23, 1931 in Moulton, Alabama to the late Thomas Atwell and Viola (nee Yarbrough) Smith. She grew up in the hills, cotton fields and red clay of Northern Alabama with her siblings until she moved to Chicago in 1949 with her husband, the late Reverend Bennett H. Jones, where they began their family and they had 5 children.
Her husband was called into the ministry of the Pentecostal faith, Apostolic in 1969 and together they traveled to many cities and countries where the ministry took them. She had the privilege to visit Rome, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Jerusalem and many others with her husband. Together they established 2 churches, 1 in Carpentersville, Illinois the other in Maui, Hawaii. They made Maui, Hawaii their second home for several months out of the year continuing to work in the outreach ministry of the church he had established. She was a loyal and loving woman who dedicated her life to her husband, her family and God. She was always there with a helping hand, a listening ear and a warm heart to anyone who needed compassion, understanding or conversation.
She made her career at Ekco in Chicago, IL until they moved with their family to the western suburbs where she worked at Packard Instruments in Downers Grove, IL before retiring to become a stay at home mother and wife. She was a very talented and a creative seamstress who could sew or design anything from a beautiful dress or gown to draperies.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Sumner of Nashville, TN, Jerry and Anita Jones of Oswego, IL, Pamela Carver of Oswego, IL and Sandra Jones of Aurora, IL. Her grandchildren are Ben Sumner, Jamie (Eric) Porquillo, Beth (Jon) Slusser, Jeni (Chris) Bucher, Cyndi (Dave) Rooney, Heather (Randy) Hart, Mandy (Donny) Cronin, Brooke Carver, Caitlin Carver, Ethan Carver, Erin (Adam) Burger, and Shannon Carver. She has 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Charles "Judy" Smith, Eloise, Darce Smith and Dot Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her late husband of 71 years, Reverend Bennett H. Jones, her parents, Atwell & Viola Smith, her daughter, Martha Jones, her siblings, Faye Wallace, Hershel Smith, Vernice Terry and Willard Smith.
Visitation Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., IL (Corner of Rts. 30 & 59).
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 2, 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego, IL.
