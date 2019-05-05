Thomas Coziahr, age 88, of Yorkville, IL died Thurday, May 2, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of St. Charles. He was born June 23, 1930 in Galesburg, IL the son of the late Orlan and Nellie (nee Johnson) Coziahr.Tom served his country honorably with the USMC during Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. After the service he was employed as a heavy equipment operator and member of Operators Local 150 in Joliet, IL for 30 years prior to his retirement in 1995. Also during this time he was employed as a part time deputy with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office for 12 years. He was active within Immanuel Lutheran Church serving on the church council and ushering for many years. He was also a member of Joliet Moose Lodge #300.Tom is survived by his three daughters Nellene (Kevin) Fletcher of Maple Park, IL, Norrene (Greg) Love of Normal, IL, Naddene (David) Pilgrim of Fairbury, IL, six grandchildren Kyle and Kelsey Fletcher, Adam and Patrick Love, Amanda and Jordan Pilgrim and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his his wife Jeanene M (nee Dienst) Coziahr, parents, three sisters and a brother.A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL.Memorials may be directed to either Immanuel Lutheran Church or the .Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543. For additional information 630/554-3888 or [email protected] Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019