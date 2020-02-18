|
Orlando B. "Papo" Rivera, 63, of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on February 13, 2020. He was born September 6, 1956 in Barranquitas, PR. Orlando was the Beloved husband of Mirna Lopez; Loving father of Ryan (Graham), Orlando Jr., and Carlos; loving Stepfather to Eddie (Daniella), Eliel (Ashley) , Amiel, and Felicia; cherished "Papa" to Ava, Rayden, William, and Alani; Dear Brother to Rafael (Carmen), Antonio (Carmen), Carlos, Ramon (Rose), Carmen, Maria Antonia, Aida Rosa (Ray), Roberto (Chary), Luz Nereida (Tony), Maria Isabel, Marta (Carlos); fond uncle/great uncle of many; loyal cousin, and reliable friend.
Orlando was preceded in death by his parents, Agustin Rivera and Maria Josefa Berrios, his brothers Valentine (Carmela), Enrique (Marian), and his sister Maria Isabel (Enrique).
He graduated from Luis Muñoz Marín High School in Puerto Rico, and moved to Aurora, IL in 1974. He was a dedicated employee at All Steel (1974-1994), Lyon Metal (1995-2006), and Fermilab (2006-present).
After moving to Aurora, Orlando discovered his passion for bowling in 1981. He was inducted into the Aurora Bowling Association's Hall of Fame in 2018. Throughout the years, Orlando has helped coach and mentor youth in the sports of bowling, baseball, and basketball. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburg Pirates, Pittsburg Steelers, and Indiana Hoosiers.
Orlando dedicated the majority of his life to serving the Puerto Rican community in Aurora. Orlando was awarded the Puerto Rican Fraternal Order's "Lifetime Achievement Award" in December, 2019 for his dedication and service to the organization for more than thirty years. He served on the Aurora Puerto Rican Cultural Council board, was recipient of the 2016 Delia Nila Basile Award (Aurora Hispanic Advisory Board), and volunteered for the City of Aurora's special events department, and many charity events hosted throughout the city. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin recently awarded Orlando with the Mayoral Commendation Award for going above and beyond to serve our community.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20 from 3 – 8 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Per his wishes, he will be laid to rest with his parents in Puerto Rico. An additional visitation will take place on Saturday, February 22 at Funeraria Barranquitas Memorial in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. Burial will take place on Sunday, February 23 at Cementerio Paz del Señor in Aibonito, Puerto Rico. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santos Maisonet Scholarship fund c/o The Puerto Rican Fraternal Order, 306 S. Union Street Aurora, IL 60505.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020