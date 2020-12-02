1/1
Oscar Ramirez
1955 - 2020
Oscar Ramirez, 65, of Aurora, Illinois passed away November 29, 2020 at Delnor Hospital. He was born April 21, 1955 in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico, son of Marcial and Hortensia (Chavira) Ramirez. He was employed as a machine operator for Lyon Metal, for over 15 years. He enjoyed working on cars, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife Maria; one daughter; Hortencia (Ricardo) Paz, three sons; Oscar Jr. (Jacqueline), Jose H. (Darrian) and Julian (Karen). Seven grandchildren; Angelina A., Oscar III, Jose H. Jr., Christian M., Sofia A., Liam A. and Harleigh R. His three brothers; Jesus Felipe (Sonia), Roberto (Gloria), Rodolfo "Fito" and numerous family members, friends and Queridos Compadres. He is preceded in death by his parents Marcial and Hortensia Ramirez; one brother Jose Luis (the late Rosalia). Visitation Thursday Dec 3, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. We are limiting the number of people to 10 at one time with a 15 minute rotation. The funeral will be private with the burial at Springlake Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements entrusted Dieterle Memorial Home. For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorial.com


Published in Beacon News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
