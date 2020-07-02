Otto Gustave Neubauer, 83, beloved husband, father and papa peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 with his loving wife and daughter by his side at his home in Aurora, IL. Otto was born on November 13, 1936 in South Beloit, IL the son of Paul Herman Neubauer and Edith Evelyn Rosenthel. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959 and was on the "Roosevelt." He married Verlene M. Russell on July 24, 1965 and the couple spent the next 54 years together. Otto worked at Richard Wilcox, Barber Green and Caterpillar. He retired from Caterpillar after 30 years of dedicated service as a welder. He enjoyed taking photos and always had a camera or movie camera in his hands. He also enjoyed bowling but his true passion was golf. He was a diehard Greenbay Packer and Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by his wife Verlene; daughter, Rebecca (Russell) Read; granddaughter, Ravin Montana Read; and brothers, Edwin and John Neubauer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Karl and Franklin "Joe" Neubauer.
Family will receive guests on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Due to current restrictions you will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL 60538.
