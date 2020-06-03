Pamela Ann Lokey Gilley 70 of Dumas, Arkansas passed away May 30, 2020. Born February 9, 1950 in Aurora Illinois and was the daughter of the late, William Lokey, Sr and Lucille Gladys Gruebraugh Lokey. Her parents and husband Kenneth Wayne Gilley, Sr preceded her in death.
Pamela retired from Arkansas Department of Corrections, homemaker and known for her love of family.
Survivors are son, Sonny Gilley and wife Brandy of Dumas, Arkansas and daughter Renee McCauley and husband James of Dumas, Arkansas, two brothers, William Lokey, Jr of Leland, Illinois and Scott Allen Lokey of Montgomery, Illinois and two sisters, Joan Lucille Wooden of Aurora, Illinois and Idamae Pauline Kilgore of Coburn, Virginia, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Leukemia Foundation. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, AR. Please sign online guestbook www.griffinfh.com
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 3, 2020.