Goodyear AZ formally of Cary ILPamela Kaye Petriak born May 8, 1945 to Wendell and Eldred Berg in Shidler Oklahoma, passed on to her next journey May 27, 2019 in Goodyear Arizona. Pam graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School class of 1963. Pam then went to Northern Illinois University before she was rudely moved to California by her parents. Pam spent 1 year, 6 month and 22 days there before Sam Petriak rescued her. Pam and Sam where married July 15,1967 in the Methodist Church in Crystal Lake IL. Pam was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star # 293 inCrystal Lake IL. Pam was very talented in needle point and quilting.She Leaves behind her husband Sam, her children Wade (Alice) Petriak, Christian (Allison) Petriak, Cynthia (Raffe) Benavidas, Her grandchildren Samantha Petriak, Alex Petriak, Chloe Petriak, Isabella Petriak. Lexie Benavidas, Morgan Benavidas, and a sister Nancy (Steve) Polcer. She also leaves a very special niece Kelly Snodgrass and her husband Gregg, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Besides parents she was preceded in death by her Grandson Jacob Donovan Petriak. A celebration of Pam's life will be Announced later. Donation would be appreciated to the ALS Association.