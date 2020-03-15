|
|
Pamela S. Reppy, 65, of Plano, IL, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL surrounded by her family. She was born May 15, 1954 in Aurora, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Reppy of Sandwich, IL; mother, Elaine nee Vott Heiman of Aurora, IL; three brothers, Larry (Kristine) Heiman of Oswego, IL, James (Dawn) Heiman of Eau Claire, WI, and Dr. Thomas Heiman of Long Beach ,CA; father and mother-in-law, David (Barbara) Reppy; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (Jean) Reppy and Todd (Lori) Reppy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Ostreko; and her father, Dale Heiman.
Pamela will be greatly missed. There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pamela's name may be made to the .
Arrangements are being handled by DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 15, 2020