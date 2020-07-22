Pamm, 52, passed away July 11th, 2020 peacefully at her home in Oswego, Il surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving and devoted life partner Jeff Richter, their son Lukas Richter, their daughter Amanda Stewart, three grandchildren Nevan, Evelynn, Avery and her mother Ruby (Gene) Mish. She is preceeded in death by her father James "Bud" Boomer. Pamm was a strong-willed, passionate woman who fiercely loved her children, music and the beach. Her smile lit up every room she entered. She will be missed eternally.





