Patricia Butler passed away peacefully on Monday February 4, 2019 in Aurora. She was born August 27, 1940 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Futterer. She graduated from Madonna High School in 1958. Patricia worked at the Aurora Beacon News in the advertising and accounting departments where she met the love of her life Frank Butler. They married and shared a beautiful love of 54 years until his passing. After raising the children, she returned to work at West Aurora High school as a secretary in the attendance department until retiring in 2006. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest pride was her family. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren grow up and follow their own passions. She very much enjoyed gardening, reading, visiting friends, and baking (especially her very popular zucchini bread). She was involved with various church activities at St. Peter's Church. She worked at funeral luncheons, rummage sales, parish picnics, and served as president of the Alter and Rosary CCW for 3 years. Lastly, she was presented with the prestigious Catholic Woman of Inspiration Award from Bishop Malloy in 2013. Patricia will be deeply missed by her 3 sons, Frank (Rita), Tom (Diane), Jim (Michelle) and 8 grandchildren Jonathan, Jacquelyn, Andrea Goodyear, Erica (Corey) Kile, Kristen, Michael, Jacob and Emily, and great grandson Cohen Kile, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, and sister Mary (John) Burghardt. Visitation will be held on Monday February 11th from 4-8 pm (prayer service at 5pm) at the Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, Il. Funeral mass will be 10am on Tuesday, February 12th at St Peter's Catholic Church, 925 Sard Avenue, Aurora, Il. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 8, 2019