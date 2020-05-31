Patricia Ann (Johnson) Berenyi passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on Thursday May 21st, 2020 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin following a heroic battle with lung disease. She was born on July 24, 1950 In Chicago, Illinois. She is survived by her loving caregiver and husband of 49 years John, devoted son John Kenneth, brother Robert (wife Debbie) Johnson, sisters Susanne (husband Jeff) Hartness and Diane (husband Kevin) Rosenbum, sisters-in-law Mary (husband Dick) Hansford, Annie Barnes, Marge (Steve) Berenyi, brothers-in-law Richard (wife Kathy) Berenyi, Don Berenyi, and Joe (wife Peanuts) Berenyi.She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and life long friends, including The Portillo family, Kathy McCannon, Jim and Debbie Weiger, and her favorite pet, baby Betsy.In her youth, she enjoyed horseback riding and bowling. In later years, she enjoyed traveling, especially internationally, and visited Ireland, England, and Italy.Pat retired from the Aurora Police Department following a career that spanned several decades, from 1978 - 2009. She worked in records, investigations, and Office of the Chief.Pat loved spending time with family, and her favorite holiday was Christmas. The kids looked forward to her candy canes. She also enjoyed beading creative jewelry for family and friends. Pat crocheted and donated hundreds of newborn afghans to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.Pat is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Johnson, her mother Vivienne Johnson, a very special niece Riki Johnson, father-in-law Steven Berenyi, mother-in-law Mary Berenyi, brother-in-law Steve Berenyi, Jr., sister-in-law Elizabeth Kerner, and her beloved pet Olive.She will be greatly missed by all.In lieu of cards or flowers please make donations to:55 W. Wacker DriveSuite 1150Chicago, IL 60601A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.