Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
235 S. Green St.
Somonauk, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
235 S. Green St.
Somonauk, IL
Patricia Ann Clapper, 86, of Sandwich, IL passed away in Tyler, Texas on February 13, 2019. Patricia was born on November 4, 1932 in Sandwich, Illinois to Floyd and Hilda (Boe) Sebby. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran church of Somonauk. She was a very proud member of the Sandwich community, serving on various committees and always willing to add a helping hand. She was involved with the Sandwich Historical Society and a board member of the Sandwich Opera House as well.Patricia is survived by 2 children, Craig Clapper of Mediapolis, Iowa and Judith Zarcone of Tyler, Texas; 9 grandchildren; a wonderful grandson-in-law; and a precious new great grandson.She is preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Richard (Dean) Clapper (2003); and 1 sister, Betty Sharp.In Lieu of flowers and memorials, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, The Open Door, Fox Valley Older Adults or the donor's choice.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 235 S. Green St., Somonauk, IL 60552. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Chris Schoon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 17, 2019
