Patricia Dotson transitioned to heaven on April 20, 2020. She was born to Lorraine and Corinthian Jones on November 1, 1938 in Chicago, Illinios. She was raised on the South Side of Chicago along with three siblings, Doris, Marty and Cornell. Initially, she worked for the United States Post Office before moving to Aurora, Illinois. In Aurora, she enjoyed working as a supervisor with disabled adults in the mental health field at North Aurora Center before eventually becoming employed by the Armour-Dial Corporation where she worked for more than 20 years before retiring in 1995. During her time with Dial Corp., she was active in the Union and a superior advocate for her coworkers as a union steward. She enjoyed the respect and camaraderie of management and coworkers alike. In her final years, she moved to St. Louis, to reside near her daughter. She is survived by a son, Keith James Stampley, a daughter, Celestine Dotson, her Four Grand children: Keith Jarrett, Kush Jarrett. Tyi Jarret, Kaheena Browning, three great grand children: Nia, Aundre and Lorrianne , her Brother, Cornell Stampley, Sister in law Jennifer, Stampley , daughter inlaw Paula Stampley and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. Pat is loved for her generous heart, her intelligent sense of humor, and her friendly demeanor. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister and friend. To the day she passed, she loved a good game of Scrabble, a good mystery and a good Margarita. Memorial services will be Saturday May 2, 2020 at two pm at the Eddie Randall and Sons Funeral Home. St. Louis MO,
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 29, 2020