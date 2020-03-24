|
Patricia F. Jaruseski, age 80 of Naperville, IL (formerly of Yorkville, IL) passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, IL. She was born on February 18, 1940 in Alto Pass, IL the daughter of John and Hazel (Cripps) Rushing.
Patricia was united in marriage on June 11, 1960 to Mr. Donald Jaruseski and they spent the next 38 years together until his passing on November 7, 1998. Mrs. Jaruseski was formerly employed for 27 years by Caterpillar Inc, in Montgomery, IL until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed cross stitching and making stained-glass items for her family and friends but loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Patricia is survived her children, Jennifer (Gregory) Conradt of Elmhurst, IL and David (Heather) Jaruseski of Yorkville, IL; her grandchildren, Addison Conradt, Aidan and Evan Jaruseski; her sister, Sharon Way of Glen Ellen, IL; and her brother-in-law, Alan Monge of Roanoke, IL; also several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Rushing; her husband, Donald Jaruseski; her siblings, Barbara Monge, Kendall Rushing, and John (Loretta) Rushing; also her brother-in-law, Richard Way.
A private family Funeral Service was held. Interment followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bristol, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 24, 2020