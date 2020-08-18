Patricia J. Horton, 80, of Aurora, IL passed away on August 14, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1940 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Howard and Mary (Jacobs) Cole. Patricia enjoyed traveling and often took trips with the group Two Gals and a Bus. She loved baking and cooking and had a passion for ceramics and sewing. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her children; Michael (Bonnie) Horton, Pam (Jesse) Rangel, Peggy (John) Collins, Pauline (Don) Hood, and Patty (Andrew) Moses; 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Hoffman and Sylvia Corbin as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Michael Horton, children Carrie and Patrick Horton in infancy, grandson, Brandon Horton and sisters, Virginia Carley and Donna Stahlin.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
