Patricia J. Horton, 80, of Aurora, IL passed away on August 14, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1940 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Howard and Mary (Jacobs) Cole. Patricia enjoyed traveling and often took trips with the group Two Gals and a Bus. She loved baking and cooking and had a passion for ceramics and sewing. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Peters Catholic Church where she was active with the Altar and Rosary Society, she was also on the Golf Outing Committee. In 2004, she was awarded the Catholic Woman of the Year by the Rockford Diocese. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her children; Michael (Bonnie) Horton, Pam (Jesse) Rangel, Peggy (John) Collins, Pauline (Don) Hood, and Patty (Andrew) Moses; 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Hoffman and Sylvia Corbin, sister-in-law Edith Johnson as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Michael Horton, children Carrie and Patrick Horton in infancy, grandson, Brandon Horton and sisters, Virginia Carley and Donna Stahlin.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Riverside Cemetery, 414 N. River Street, Montgomery, IL 60538. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry, 1110 Jericho Rd. Aurora, IL 60506.
