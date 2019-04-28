Patricia Lee King, 88, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. She was born the daughter of Joseph and Florence Eckle on October 30, 1930. Patricia was a very social and hardworking woman. Most Aurora residents would have met her while she worked at the Italian-American Club or attending church on Sundays. Patricia enjoyed crossword puzzles and was known for her quick and correct responses to Jeopardy questions. She always put her family first and will be missed deeply by her family and friends.Patricia is survived by her children Tandy (Wayne) Parker, Tadd (Kerri) King, Tara (Robert) Reynolds, Colleen Butler, Mark (Michelle) King, Stacey (Timothy) Ames, Sean (Kenlynn) King, Robert (Carrie) King, Michelle Vonesh, Jay King; 26 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Florence; her loving husband Robert King; her children Todd King, Scott King, and Kelly King; and her siblings. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service, 12:00 PM. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Patricia's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary