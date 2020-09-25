1/1
Patricia M. Weber Hornyan
1936 - 2020
Patricia M. Weber Hornyan, age 84, of Sandwich, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. She was born on March 3, 1936 in Ottawa, IL the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Kenefick) McClernon.

Patricia was united in marriage on February 19, 1954 to William Weber, the father of her children, and they spent the next 27 happily together until his passing on March 1, 1981. She was then united in marriage on December 5, 1993 to Mr. Donald J. Hornyan and spent the next 26 happy years together. Patricia was raised at Mooseheart in Mooseheart, IL and was a graduate high school. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Hornyan of Sandwich, IL; her children, Michael (Terri) Weber of Newark, IL, Anthony Weber of Appleton, WI, Susan Weber Thomas of Sandwich, IL, Joseph (Nancy) Weber of St. Charles, IL, John (Beth) Weber of Shelbyville, IL, Linda Weber Poulson of Independence, MO, and Mark (Donna) Weber of Oswego, IL; her step-sons, Tony Hornyon of Sandwich, IL and Derrick (Holly) Hornyan of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; her 18 grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren; her brothers, William McClernon of Yorkville, IL and LeRoy (Pamela) McClernon of Amboy, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Margaret McClernon; her first husband, William Weber; and her siblings, Leo, James, Rosemary, Milo, Ruth, Henry, Eugene, Eileen, Thomas, and Joseph McClernon.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1275 S. Countyline Road, Sandwich, IL with Pastor Charles Sampson officiating. Interment will be private.

Friends may visit form 11:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory in Sandwich, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 815-786-6461


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 25, 2020.
