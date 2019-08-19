|
Beloved and Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend Patricia Agnes Feiden Marrone, 83 of Aurora, IL, previously residing in Eldred, PA, passed away at the assisted living home of her choice near her childhood roots, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born in Aurora on September 14, 1935, to George and Margaret (McNearney) Feiden.
She is survived by her children, Ray Marrone, Marty (Tracy) Marrone, Tricia (Tadd) Torrey and Jimmy (Christina) Marrone; her grandchildren, Anthony (Tanika) Marrone, Andrew (Lynea) Marrone, Christy, Patrick and Olivia Torrey, Alexander and Joshua Marrone; and, four great-grandchildren. One sister, Jane Peters; two sister-in-law, Donna Feiden and Maryanne Feiden; one brother Tom (Joanne) Feiden and several of the most fabulous nieces and nephews ever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Marge Carlson, two brothers Jerry and James B. Feiden, two brother-in-law's, Ed Peters and Ken Carlson.
Pat graduated from Madonna High School in Aurora, IL, and began working at Hartford Insurance Chicago and then Aurora Redi-Mix soon after. She married Charles Marrone and moved to Eldred, PA, where she established her family and raised her four children. Which, she would tell you, was her most proud accomplishment. In 1982, she began working for the Hamlin Bank (First National Bank) in Eldred, and retired in 2014 as an Assistant Branch Manager/Loan Officer. For over 30 years, she enjoyed her co-workers and customers and took great pride in her small town community and the many friendships she built while working at the bank. Pat was very involved with her kid's activities and served as the Eldred-Boro PTO President and Treasurer and participated in many of the Otto Eldred Sports Booster functions. Faithful, she was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary. She also spent time assisting with the Boy Scouts and was an avid bowler on the First National Bank Bowling Team. Pat enjoyed packing the kids in the station wagon for many month-long summer vacation visit to Aurora where the majority of her family lived. She found cooking very satisfying and loved paging through Taste of Home and Woman's Day magazines for recipes to try. Always delighted to share her German Potato Salad and Picnic Baked Beans and canned many jars of dilly beans, tomatoes and pickles! She also enjoyed having her family at the house for Christmas smorgasbord dinners! Many hours were spent enjoying coffee, completing crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune in the comfort of her home. Not an Eldred original, so the friendships she made in the sweet small town of Eldred were treasured deeply in her heart to the end.
May 2017, Pat traveled to reside in Aurora by her sister Jane at the Neighbors Next Door assisted living home. There she was in the care of so many wonderful women who treated her so special. She cherished those who gave their time and included her on holidays and appreciated all the cards and calls from back in Eldred.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 21, from 4-8 p.m at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, a Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Raphael Church in Eldred with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael Cemetery in Eldred.
Memorials may be made to the or the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
