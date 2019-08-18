|
|
Patricia Ann Mulligan, 80, passed away Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019 in Sandwich, IL after suffering with Dementia.
Patricia was born Oct. 8, 1938 in LaPorte, IN to Stephen and Lorraine (Kuta) Piasecki. She was raised in LaPorte, IN and graduated from LPHS in 1956. She married John C. Mulligan on Aug. 9, 1958 and then moved to Rock Island, IL. It was there that her 2 children were born. John's job moved them to Rockford in early 1960s and then to rural Sugar Grove, IL. Patricia lived in several communities in the Fox Valley area for the next 40 years.
Patricia was born a rebel in her time. She was driven to work outside the home and be a part of the larger community. She started as Youth Director of the YWCA in Rockford and then in Aurora, IL. She worked together with the YMCA, in the late 1960s and early 1970s to create outreach programs like the popular summer van program. She later worked for Waubonsee Community College as Director of Community Education. Pat was a pioneer in organizing and working to create social programs in the Aurora area including, Mutual Ground, Area Agency on Aging, and many others.
In her later years, Pat fulfilled her dreams of having her house in the woods near Grand Junction, MI and living as an artist. She had used her graphic arts skills all through her life but found ways of making money selling her fanciful paper dolls, greeting cards and painting murals.
She is survived by her children, Victoria Mulligan, Imperial Beach, CA and Paul (Dawn) Mulligan, Yorkville, IL; her grandchildren, Terra McConnell, Kyle (Diana) and Alex (Katie) Mulligan; 2 great-grandchildren, Tiffany and Jason McConnell; her sisters, Rita Clem and Rosalie (Bob) Weisser; also nieces and nephew, Debi, Stephanie and Greg Weisser.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Lorraine Piaseck; her former husband, John Charles Mulligan and her brother-in-law, Allan Clem.
Memorials may be directed to Mutual Ground, 418 Oak Ave, Aurora, IL 60506.
A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 pm, Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 at the Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Inc., Essling Chapel,1117 Indiana Ave, La Porte, IN 46350.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 18, 2019