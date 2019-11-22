|
|
Patricia Townsend "Pat" Murphy, age 78, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. She was born June 1, 1941. On September 16, 1967, she married the love of her life, Charles Murphy. They enjoyed traveling throughout the world, experiencing many different cultures. Her loving parents Rella Flemming Cook and Paul Cook, preceded her in death. She will be greatly missed by her two sisters, Rella (Dennis) Peeler and Katherine (David) Lindstrom, as well as Charles' siblings, Patricia (Thomas) Sieck, Kathy (Charles) Ore, sister-in-laws Darlene Murphy and Helen Murphy. She will leave a void in the lives of her many nieces and nephews who adored her. A big thank you to Rainbow Hospice for their loving care of both Patricia and her family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Arrangements made by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019